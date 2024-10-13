Shahi Mahatma's Network: The Bust of An Inter-State Drug Racket

In a significant development, law enforcement agencies have apprehended four individuals believed to be closely associated with Shahi Mahatma, a notorious figure in an inter-state drug racket. The arrests were made at various undisclosed locations.

Identified as Ashish, Sikander Thakur, Kulwant, and Nareh Kumar, the accused are residents of Rohru, Shimla. Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed their active involvement in the drug syndicate.

The investigation revealed that Mahatma operated undercover as an apple trader while supplying drugs. Financial scrutiny exposed monetary transactions amounting to Rs 2.5-3 crore. The case highlights a complex nexus with Nigerian drug gangs and points to a large-scale operation under the radar for years.

