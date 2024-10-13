Left Menu

Shahi Mahatma's Network: The Bust of An Inter-State Drug Racket

Four individuals linked to Shahi Mahatma's inter-state drug operation have been arrested. The syndicate allegedly used an apple business as a front and had connections with Nigerian drug gangs. Police uncovered monetary transactions worth crores. Mahatma avoided direct contact with his associates, as per investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:15 IST
Shahi Mahatma's Network: The Bust of An Inter-State Drug Racket
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, law enforcement agencies have apprehended four individuals believed to be closely associated with Shahi Mahatma, a notorious figure in an inter-state drug racket. The arrests were made at various undisclosed locations.

Identified as Ashish, Sikander Thakur, Kulwant, and Nareh Kumar, the accused are residents of Rohru, Shimla. Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed their active involvement in the drug syndicate.

The investigation revealed that Mahatma operated undercover as an apple trader while supplying drugs. Financial scrutiny exposed monetary transactions amounting to Rs 2.5-3 crore. The case highlights a complex nexus with Nigerian drug gangs and points to a large-scale operation under the radar for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024