Rising Tensions: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire in Southern Lebanon

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon claims Israeli tanks forcibly entered one of its positions on Sunday. This follows an escalation in Israeli military actions in the area, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the UN forces to vacate.

International criticism mounts as Israeli forces face allegations of repeatedly targeting UN peacekeepers since their ground operation in Lebanon began. Recent attacks have wounded five peacekeepers, most of which are attributed to Israeli forces.

The situation in southern Lebanon grows tense as Israel intensifies its campaign against Hezbollah militants. The 10,000-strong peacekeeping force, stationed there, finds itself increasingly targeted, challenging the mission's ability to fulfill its mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)