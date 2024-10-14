Security Breach: Man Arrested with Weapons Near Trump Rally

A Las Vegas resident was arrested for weapons possession near a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in California. The Riverside County sheriff's office confirmed the arrest of the 49-year-old man driving a black SUV, leading to gun charges.

The office emphasized the incident posed no threat to Trump, who recently survived two assassination attempts. The arrested individual, identified as Vem Miller, was found with two guns and a high-capacity magazine at the Coachella Valley event.

Miller has since been released on $5,000 bail. This arrest didn't disrupt Trump's rally at the site known for its music and arts festival. Further information on the case remains pending.

