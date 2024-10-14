Left Menu

Security Breach: Man Arrested with Weapons Near Trump Rally

A 49-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested at a security checkpoint near Donald Trump's California rally, facing gun charges for possessing two guns and a high-capacity magazine. Authorities confirmed the incident didn't impact the safety of Trump or event attendees. Vem Miller was later released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 02:13 IST
Security Breach: Man Arrested with Weapons Near Trump Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Las Vegas resident was arrested for weapons possession near a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in California. The Riverside County sheriff's office confirmed the arrest of the 49-year-old man driving a black SUV, leading to gun charges.

The office emphasized the incident posed no threat to Trump, who recently survived two assassination attempts. The arrested individual, identified as Vem Miller, was found with two guns and a high-capacity magazine at the Coachella Valley event.

Miller has since been released on $5,000 bail. This arrest didn't disrupt Trump's rally at the site known for its music and arts festival. Further information on the case remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024