Nevada Man Arrested at Trump Rally with Weapons: Security Breach Defused

A Nevada man was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally with a shotgun, handgun, and ammunition. Authorities, ensuring safety, arrested the 49-year-old Las Vegas resident. Despite the incident, former President Trump's rally remained secure. The suspect will appear in court on January 2, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coachella | Updated: 14-10-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 02:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Nevada man armed with a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and ammunition was detained at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally in Southern California, authorities announced Sunday.

The 49-year-old Las Vegas resident was intercepted while driving a black SUV, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He was released on a USD 5,000 bail post-arrest.

The arrest, which raised no threat to the rally's safety, scheduled the suspect for a court appearance on January 2, 2025. Attendees encountered rigorous security measures, including vehicle searches and separations based on ticket types.

(With inputs from agencies.)

