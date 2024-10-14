Nevada Man Arrested at Trump Rally with Weapons: Security Breach Defused

A Nevada man armed with a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and ammunition was detained at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally in Southern California, authorities announced Sunday.

The 49-year-old Las Vegas resident was intercepted while driving a black SUV, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He was released on a USD 5,000 bail post-arrest.

The arrest, which raised no threat to the rally's safety, scheduled the suspect for a court appearance on January 2, 2025. Attendees encountered rigorous security measures, including vehicle searches and separations based on ticket types.

(With inputs from agencies.)