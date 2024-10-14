Left Menu

China's 'Joint Sword-2024B' Drills: Warning to Taiwan Independence Forces

China has commenced a new series of military drills named 'Joint Sword-2024B' in the vicinity of Taiwan, citing them as a warning against Taiwan's independence efforts. This move comes in response to Taiwan's President Lai's national day speech, where he stated China cannot represent Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 04:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military initiated a fresh sequence of war games near Taiwan on Monday, labeling it a warning targeted at the 'separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces.' The drills, named 'Joint Sword-2024B,' are set in the Taiwan Strait and areas to Taiwan's north, south, and east, with no specified end date.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command emphasized the legitimacy and necessity of the exercises for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity. Their statement, available in both Chinese and English, presented a map highlighting nine strategic zones around Taiwan.

Taiwan condemned China's actions as provocative, asserting its defensive readiness. The situation underscores escalating tensions, as Taiwan maintains that only its people can determine its future, amid continuous calls for dialogue with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

