Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Projectile Amid Joint Military Drills

This Saturday, South Korea's military reported the launch of at least one unidentified projectile by North Korea toward the eastern sea.

The specific nature of the weapon and its trajectory were not immediately disclosed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, leaving critical questions unanswered.

The incident unfolds in the backdrop of yearly joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States, which North Korea criticizes as preparatory acts for an invasion. Such scenarios are often pretexts for Pyongyang to demonstrate its military prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)