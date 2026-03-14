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Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Projectile Amid Joint Military Drills

North Korea has launched a projectile towards the eastern sea, heightening tensions during ongoing joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States. The type and range of the weapon remain unspecified by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. North Korea frequently protests these drills as invasion rehearsals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:47 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Projectile Amid Joint Military Drills
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

This Saturday, South Korea's military reported the launch of at least one unidentified projectile by North Korea toward the eastern sea.

The specific nature of the weapon and its trajectory were not immediately disclosed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, leaving critical questions unanswered.

The incident unfolds in the backdrop of yearly joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States, which North Korea criticizes as preparatory acts for an invasion. Such scenarios are often pretexts for Pyongyang to demonstrate its military prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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