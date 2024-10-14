Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China's Military Drills Near Taiwan as a Warning to Independence Forces

China's military commenced a series of maneuvers near Taiwan, describing them as warnings to Taiwan independence advocates. The war games have been criticized by Taiwan's government, with President Lai emphasizing readiness to maintain peace. Tensions continue, with China's exercises focusing on blockade strategies around Taiwan.

Updated: 14-10-2024 06:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 06:01 IST
On Monday, China's military initiated a fresh series of war games near Taiwan, targeting what it termed 'separatist acts' by pro-independence factions. This move, seen as a stern warning, has sparked condemnation from Taiwan's government, which views the exercises as provocative.

The Eastern Theatre Command of China's military emphasized that these drills, conducted in multiple strategic regions around Taiwan, aim to assert sovereignty and national unity. Notably, the operations have not included live-fire exercises but have involved Chinese ships and aircraft approaching Taiwan closely.

Taiwan's defense forces have been mobilized in response, highlighting the island's resolve to preserve regional stability despite China's intimidating maneuvers. President Lai has underscored Taiwan's commitment to peace and called for dialogue, though his overtures have been consistently rejected by Beijing. This escalating military presence underscores the tenuous relationship between the two regions.

