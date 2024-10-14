Left Menu

Communal Tensions Flare in Mansoor Village: A Tragic Clash Over Durga Idol Procession

A Durga idol immersion in Mansoor village led to communal violence, resulting in one death and several injuries. Authorities arrested 30 individuals and identified suspects, with measures in place to restore peace. The violence stemmed from a dispute over loudspeakers during the procession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:45 IST
Communal Tensions Flare in Mansoor Village: A Tragic Clash Over Durga Idol Procession
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mansoor village, communal tensions escalated during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old. Authorities have taken swift action, apprehending around 30 individuals linked to Sunday's confrontation.

The unrest began when stone pelting and firing broke out in the Mahrajganj area. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla stated that efforts are underway to restore calm. She emphasized that anarchist elements would be identified, and strict measures would follow.

This violence was ignited by a disagreement over loudspeakers. With the situation tense, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered timely communication with religious bodies to ensure the peaceful completion of idol immersions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024