Communal Tensions Flare in Mansoor Village: A Tragic Clash Over Durga Idol Procession
A Durga idol immersion in Mansoor village led to communal violence, resulting in one death and several injuries. Authorities arrested 30 individuals and identified suspects, with measures in place to restore peace. The violence stemmed from a dispute over loudspeakers during the procession.
- Country:
- India
In Mansoor village, communal tensions escalated during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old. Authorities have taken swift action, apprehending around 30 individuals linked to Sunday's confrontation.
The unrest began when stone pelting and firing broke out in the Mahrajganj area. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla stated that efforts are underway to restore calm. She emphasized that anarchist elements would be identified, and strict measures would follow.
This violence was ignited by a disagreement over loudspeakers. With the situation tense, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered timely communication with religious bodies to ensure the peaceful completion of idol immersions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govinda Stable After Accidental Firing Incident at Mumbai Home
Internet Services Restored in Odisha's Bhadrak Amidst Communal Tensions
Communal Tensions Rise Over Restaurant Closures in Shamli
Controversial Remarks Ignite Communal Tensions
Tension Escalates in Saharanpur Amid Stone Pelting and Arrests