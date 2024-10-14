Communal Tensions Flare in Mansoor Village: A Tragic Clash Over Durga Idol Procession

In Mansoor village, communal tensions escalated during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old. Authorities have taken swift action, apprehending around 30 individuals linked to Sunday's confrontation.

The unrest began when stone pelting and firing broke out in the Mahrajganj area. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla stated that efforts are underway to restore calm. She emphasized that anarchist elements would be identified, and strict measures would follow.

This violence was ignited by a disagreement over loudspeakers. With the situation tense, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered timely communication with religious bodies to ensure the peaceful completion of idol immersions.

