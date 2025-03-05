"Some of our policemen were injured": Police on stone pelting incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua

Few policemen were injured in an incident of stone pelting after DJ operators had blocked the roads in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on Wednesday, a police officer said. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Premlal Kurve told ANI that DJ operators who were seeking permission to play a sound system had blocked the roads. Upon receiving the information, a contingent of police reached the spot to pacify the protestors.

"The DJ operators blocked the roads as they wanted permission to play the sound system. The police went to the spot. Some anti-social elements pelted stones at the police, in which some of our policemen were injured...After this, the blockade was removed," he said. "The policemen were given medical treatment, and further legal action is being taken in this matter," SP Kurve added.

Meanwhile, two people, including a woman, sustained injuries after a sudden explosion occurred in a flat of an apartment in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said. The explosion occurred in the flat of Galaxy Plaza Apartment situated on Gwalior-Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station area in the district at around 2 am. Several flats of the apartment have suffered the impact of the explosion with their windows and doors damaged, he added.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, firefighters and the police team immediately reached and began the rescue operations. A woman and a man present in the flat, where the explosion occurred, have been seriously injured and admitted to the burn unit of Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation and Fire Officer Atibal Singh Yadav said, "We received information about a sudden blast occurred in a flat of Galaxy Plaza Apartment at around 2 am. Upon receiving the info, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. Several flats of the apartment were damaged in the incident. Two people (a man and a woman) have sustained burn injuries in the incident, they have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment."

The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained, though in the preliminary investigation, it seems that it could be a kind of a chemical blast. The windows, glass and doors of many flats are broken due to the impact of the explosion. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. Investigation is on and further details on the nature of the explosion are awaited. (ANI)

