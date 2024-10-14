Veterans Urged to Serve Society Beyond Military Uniform

In a significant call to action, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) addressed the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan, urging ex-servicemen to extend their service to society and contribute to the country's development. The event, held at Bhiwani in Haryana, emphasized the ongoing mission of veterans beyond their military service.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the unique skills and strengths of ex-servicemen, emphasizing their potential to advance justice, equity, and transparent governance. He encouraged them to offer leadership, create awareness, and guide the youth while promoting the Indian Armed Forces as a prestigious career option.

The governor underscored the welfare initiatives available for veterans, including self-employment schemes. The gathering also allowed the governor and other officers to reconnect with veterans of the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, fortifying bonds forged during service.

(With inputs from agencies.)