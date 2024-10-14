Left Menu

Veterans Urged to Serve Society Beyond Military Uniform

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) encouraged ex-servicemen to continue contributing to society and the nation's progress at the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan. He emphasized utilizing their skills in fields of leadership and governance and motivating youth to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:54 IST
Veterans Urged to Serve Society Beyond Military Uniform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant call to action, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) addressed the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan, urging ex-servicemen to extend their service to society and contribute to the country's development. The event, held at Bhiwani in Haryana, emphasized the ongoing mission of veterans beyond their military service.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the unique skills and strengths of ex-servicemen, emphasizing their potential to advance justice, equity, and transparent governance. He encouraged them to offer leadership, create awareness, and guide the youth while promoting the Indian Armed Forces as a prestigious career option.

The governor underscored the welfare initiatives available for veterans, including self-employment schemes. The gathering also allowed the governor and other officers to reconnect with veterans of the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, fortifying bonds forged during service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024