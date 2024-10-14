EU Urges Swift Condemnation of Israeli Attacks on UNIFIL
The European Union, led by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, criticizes member states for their delayed condemnation of Israel's attacks on UNIFIL troops in Lebanon. Thousands of EU troops are involved in the peacekeeping mission, which faces repeated attacks, with Israel requesting their relocation away from the combat zone.
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has criticized the EU member states for their sluggish response in condemning Israel's attacks on UNIFIL soldiers in Lebanon. During a ministerial meeting in Luxembourg, Borrell deemed the attacks 'completely unacceptable.'
Borrell highlighted the presence of many EU soldiers in Lebanon, emphasizing that the EU should firmly oppose the Israeli attacks on the peacekeeping force. The mission, situated in southern Lebanon, has reportedly come under increasing assault from Israeli forces.
EU nations, including Italy, France, and Spain, have contributed thousands of troops to the 10,000-strong UNIFIL. Meanwhile, Israel has urged the United Nations to remove these troops from the combat zone, arguing it compromises their safety.
