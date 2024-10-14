EU Urges Swift Condemnation of Israeli Attacks on UNIFIL

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has criticized the EU member states for their sluggish response in condemning Israel's attacks on UNIFIL soldiers in Lebanon. During a ministerial meeting in Luxembourg, Borrell deemed the attacks 'completely unacceptable.'

Borrell highlighted the presence of many EU soldiers in Lebanon, emphasizing that the EU should firmly oppose the Israeli attacks on the peacekeeping force. The mission, situated in southern Lebanon, has reportedly come under increasing assault from Israeli forces.

EU nations, including Italy, France, and Spain, have contributed thousands of troops to the 10,000-strong UNIFIL. Meanwhile, Israel has urged the United Nations to remove these troops from the combat zone, arguing it compromises their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)