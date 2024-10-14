Left Menu

India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

India has dismissed Canada's diplomatic communication describing Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in a probe as baseless and politically motivated. In response, India reserves the right to take further steps against these allegations by the Canadian government, which they received on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has vehemently rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada labeling Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in an ongoing investigation, calling it a baseless accusation allegdly driven by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political motives.

India's foreign ministry, in a statement, expressed its right to respond further to these unfounded allegations by the Canadian administration.

The contentious communication was reportedly dispatched from Canada and received by New Delhi on Sunday, intensifying existing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

