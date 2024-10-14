India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions Escalate

India has vehemently rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada labeling Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest' in an ongoing investigation, calling it a baseless accusation allegdly driven by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political motives.

India's foreign ministry, in a statement, expressed its right to respond further to these unfounded allegations by the Canadian administration.

The contentious communication was reportedly dispatched from Canada and received by New Delhi on Sunday, intensifying existing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

