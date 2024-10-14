Left Menu

Barbara Creecy Orders Urgent Safety Inspections of Fishing Vessels

Minister Creecy expressed alarm over the growing number of accidents, revealing that five major incidents in 2024 alone have resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives.

Updated: 14-10-2024 20:22 IST
Barbara Creecy Orders Urgent Safety Inspections of Fishing Vessels
Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  Country:
  • South Africa

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has directed the South African Maritime Authority (SAMSA) to urgently inspect all commercial fishing vessels operating in South African waters, following a rise in maritime incidents. The decision comes in the wake of a fire aboard the FV Armana on Sunday, marking the latest in a series of concerning events involving fishing vessels this year.

Minister Creecy expressed alarm over the growing number of accidents, revealing that five major incidents in 2024 alone have resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives. “Such incidents are deeply concerning, and it is clear that we must take immediate action to improve the safety of our fishing fleet,” she said in a statement.

The FV Armana, owned by Viking Fishing Company, caught fire approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of Gansbaai in the Western Cape. Fortunately, all 20 crew members aboard the vessel were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel, the FV Ludwani, and no fatalities were reported.

SAMSA has launched an urgent investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess whether any regulatory breaches occurred. In addition, Minister Creecy has instructed SAMSA to carry out a comprehensive safety audit of all fishing vessels registered in South Africa.

“SAMSA has also been tasked with developing a fishing vessel safety improvement plan to prevent future incidents and ensure the highest safety standards for maritime workers,” Creecy added. The safety of workers at sea is a national priority, and this plan will be crucial in safeguarding lives and enhancing operational safety in South African waters.

 
