Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Hezbollah in Lebanon's Heartland

Israel expanded its military offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, hitting a Christian-majority town for the first time and killing at least 18 people. The conflict, centered mainly in southern Lebanon, has intensified, prompting evacuation orders for residents and straining relations with the U.N. peacekeeping force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with airstrikes reaching the Christian-majority town of Aitou, leaving at least 18 casualties. This marks the first strike in the northern region since the conflict escalated. The Lebanese Red Cross reported injuries in addition to the fatalities.

As Israel's military actions expand beyond the previously targeted areas, 25 villages face evacuation orders, with residents moving north of the Awali River for safety. Tensions rise with the United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL, as Israeli leaders demand their withdrawal, accusing them of shielding Hezbollah.

In a significant move, Israel demonstrated Hezbollah's extensive tunnel network and military infrastructure to international journalists, highlighting the threat posed by Hezbollah's proximity to U.N. positions. Meanwhile, international response remains mixed, with the EU's foreign policy chief condemning the attacks on UNIFIL soldiers as unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

