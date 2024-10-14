EU Seeks Fair Play in Car Tariff Battles with China

The European Union is actively negotiating with China to secure a fair balance regarding car tariffs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced. The discussions focus on mechanisms such as price commitments and European investments as potential solutions.

Amid these negotiations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strives for an agreement by October's end, despite planned EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Scholz highlighted key negotiation points, including countervailing duties and price commitments.

These discussions coincide with heightened tensions as the EU looks to impose import tariffs on Chinese EVs—a move criticized by Germany due to potential Chinese market retaliation.

