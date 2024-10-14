Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Jharkhand Acting DGP

The Supreme Court granted the Jharkhand government a week's time to respond to legal challenges against the 'ad hoc' appointment of acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta.

A plea, filed by Naresh Makani, claims the state's actions disobeyed a previous court order regarding police appointments.

The case will return to the courts on October 21, 2024, with allegations that the appointment was politically orchestrated and violated legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)