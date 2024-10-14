Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Jharkhand Acting DGP

The Supreme Court has given Jharkhand a week to respond to a plea challenging the appointment of acting DGP Anurag Gupta by the Jharkhand government. The petitioner argues the appointment violates a 2006 court ruling and is politically driven. A hearing is set for October 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:52 IST
The Supreme Court granted the Jharkhand government a week's time to respond to legal challenges against the 'ad hoc' appointment of acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta.

A plea, filed by Naresh Makani, claims the state's actions disobeyed a previous court order regarding police appointments.

The case will return to the courts on October 21, 2024, with allegations that the appointment was politically orchestrated and violated legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

