Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Jharkhand Acting DGP
The Supreme Court has given Jharkhand a week to respond to a plea challenging the appointment of acting DGP Anurag Gupta by the Jharkhand government. The petitioner argues the appointment violates a 2006 court ruling and is politically driven. A hearing is set for October 2024.
Updated: 14-10-2024 19:52 IST
The Supreme Court granted the Jharkhand government a week's time to respond to legal challenges against the 'ad hoc' appointment of acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta.
A plea, filed by Naresh Makani, claims the state's actions disobeyed a previous court order regarding police appointments.
The case will return to the courts on October 21, 2024, with allegations that the appointment was politically orchestrated and violated legal precedents.
