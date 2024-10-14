Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring Through Daring Rescue
Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including two who are deaf and mute, for kidnapping a two-month-old infant in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh. Additional children were found in their possession. A detailed investigation, utilizing CCTV footage, led to the apprehension of the suspects involved in child trafficking.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in a child trafficking operation. The suspects, including two people with hearing and speech impairments, were caught while attempting to sell a two-month-old infant in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh.
The arrest stems from an investigation into the abduction of an infant girl from the Gole Market area, during which law enforcement carefully sifted through extensive CCTV footage. The footage revealed a woman departing from the scene with a child, later meeting a man identified as Rudhir at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station.
Further arrests were made when police raided areas based on limited intelligence gathered from Rudhir. Anita Devi, alias Neetu, was detained with two additional children. The infant's location was finally traced to her husband, Deepak Satsangi, who was intercepted at Tundla Railway Station. The operation underscores Delhi Police's commitment to tackling child trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Leader Accused of Abducting Woman in Uttar Pradesh
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says substantial leads have come into investigation report by CBI.
TMC Women's Wing Demands CBI Expedite RG Kar Rape-Murder Investigation
Karnataka High Court Pauses Investigation on FIR Against Nirmala Sitharaman