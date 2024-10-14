Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring Through Daring Rescue

Delhi Police arrested three individuals, including two who are deaf and mute, for kidnapping a two-month-old infant in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh. Additional children were found in their possession. A detailed investigation, utilizing CCTV footage, led to the apprehension of the suspects involved in child trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:17 IST
Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring Through Daring Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in a child trafficking operation. The suspects, including two people with hearing and speech impairments, were caught while attempting to sell a two-month-old infant in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the abduction of an infant girl from the Gole Market area, during which law enforcement carefully sifted through extensive CCTV footage. The footage revealed a woman departing from the scene with a child, later meeting a man identified as Rudhir at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station.

Further arrests were made when police raided areas based on limited intelligence gathered from Rudhir. Anita Devi, alias Neetu, was detained with two additional children. The infant's location was finally traced to her husband, Deepak Satsangi, who was intercepted at Tundla Railway Station. The operation underscores Delhi Police's commitment to tackling child trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024