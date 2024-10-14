Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring Through Daring Rescue

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in a child trafficking operation. The suspects, including two people with hearing and speech impairments, were caught while attempting to sell a two-month-old infant in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the abduction of an infant girl from the Gole Market area, during which law enforcement carefully sifted through extensive CCTV footage. The footage revealed a woman departing from the scene with a child, later meeting a man identified as Rudhir at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station.

Further arrests were made when police raided areas based on limited intelligence gathered from Rudhir. Anita Devi, alias Neetu, was detained with two additional children. The infant's location was finally traced to her husband, Deepak Satsangi, who was intercepted at Tundla Railway Station. The operation underscores Delhi Police's commitment to tackling child trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)