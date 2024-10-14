Left Menu

Fierce Battles on the Eastern Front: Ukraine's Defiance

Ukrainian forces resisted Russian attempts to breach their lines in the Kursk region for five consecutive days. While Ukraine initially made advances in Russia's western region, the progress has stalled, with Moscow reclaiming some settlements. Intense battles continue in Ukraine's eastern fronts, amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:37 IST
Fierce Battles on the Eastern Front: Ukraine's Defiance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian forces have shown remarkable resilience as they withstood Russian attempts to penetrate their defenses in the Kursk region over the past five days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite initially pushing past Russia's western border, Ukraine's advance has stalled as Moscow regained control of several lost settlements.

During a meeting with Ukraine's top military chief, Zelenskiy expressed support for the troops maintaining their ground and counterattacking. The Ukrainian General Staff emphasized that operations continue in the Kursk region while Moscow's forces reportedly used glide bombs against Ukrainian positions in Russian territories.

Adding to the complexity of the conflict, fierce battles have erupted on the eastern fronts of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, where Russian forces have made steady advances. Both sides remain embattled as the conflict intensifies, offering no immediate prospects for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024