Ukrainian forces have shown remarkable resilience as they withstood Russian attempts to penetrate their defenses in the Kursk region over the past five days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite initially pushing past Russia's western border, Ukraine's advance has stalled as Moscow regained control of several lost settlements.

During a meeting with Ukraine's top military chief, Zelenskiy expressed support for the troops maintaining their ground and counterattacking. The Ukrainian General Staff emphasized that operations continue in the Kursk region while Moscow's forces reportedly used glide bombs against Ukrainian positions in Russian territories.

Adding to the complexity of the conflict, fierce battles have erupted on the eastern fronts of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, where Russian forces have made steady advances. Both sides remain embattled as the conflict intensifies, offering no immediate prospects for resolution.

