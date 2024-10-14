Tensions Escalate in Bahraich: A Call for Justice After Youth's Tragic Death

A wave of unrest swept through Bahraich district following the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga procession. Twelve arrests have followed Monday's violence, which saw several shops set ablaze and stone-pelting incidents erupting as Mishra's family and supporters sought justice.

Protests raged as crowds blocked roads, demanding swift police action and accusing authorities of inefficacy. Internet services were halted, and high-profile police officers were deployed as the situation remained tense. BJP legislators and opposition leaders have publicly criticized the handling of the incident.

The government has been urged to restore order and confidence among citizens, with various political figures appealing for peace. Ensuing political discourse highlights accusations of administrative failings while attention remains firmly on bringing those responsible for the tragedy to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)