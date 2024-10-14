Left Menu

Scandal Uncovered: Child Pornography on OnlyFans

Matthew Richardson, 36, pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography after posting a sex video of a 16-year-old girl on OnlyFans. He faces a prison sentence and fine, with his case highlighting child exploitation issues on the platform. OnlyFans removed his account after media scrutiny.

Matthew Richardson, aged 36, has entered a guilty plea for distributing child pornography in a federal court. The charge followed his posting of a sex video involving a 16-year-old girl on the website OnlyFans, a case that drew significant media attention.

Richardson's arrest came after he fled with the teenager from New York, establishing a sexual relationship that eventually led to the creation and dissemination of explicit content under his alias Skylar Ravenwood. The video was reportedly available on his OnlyFans account for over a year before its removal.

The incident is part of a broader investigation revealing multiple instances of child sexual abuse material on OnlyFans. While the platform maintains that it does not allow children and takes swift action against such material, the persistence of these cases raises serious concerns about content monitoring mechanisms.

