Netanyahu Dismisses Claims of Targeting UNIFIL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refuted allegations that Israeli forces intentionally attacked UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon. He emphasized the military's efforts to prevent harm to UN personnel while engaging Hezbollah, urging UNIFIL to temporarily leave conflict areas to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected accusations that Israeli forces deliberately targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon, labeling the claims as 'completely false.'

Netanyahu reiterated that the military was committed to avoiding harm to UNIFIL personnel, despite engaging Hezbollah fighters in the region.

To ensure the safety of UNIFIL staff, Netanyahu urged the peacekeepers to heed Israel's request to temporarily vacate conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

