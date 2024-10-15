Left Menu

Diplomatic Dispute: Canada-India Tensions Escalate Over Allegations

The RCMP accused Indian agents of using various entities in Canada and abroad to gather information, targeting the South Asian community. Amidst diplomatic expulsions and strained ties, India rejects allegations of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Both nations emphasize public safety amidst ongoing investigations.

  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has accused Indian agents of utilizing numerous entities domestically and internationally to gather intelligence, allegedly targeting the South Asian community. These claims were followed by diplomatic tensions, with India rejecting any involvement in the case of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.

Amidst these events, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner from Canada. This move comes in the wake of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation last September, suggesting potential Indian agent involvement in Nijjar's murder, an assertion New Delhi has dismissed as 'absurd'.

Despite continued denials from India, the RCMP remains focused on collaboration with Indian authorities to address the threats and ensure the safety and security of all Canadian residents. Meanwhile, India emphasizes concerns over perceived support for pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, continuing to refute charges against its diplomats.

