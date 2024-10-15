Diplomatic Turmoil: Canada-India Tensions Escalate Over Diplomatic Expulsions

In a stark escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, on Monday. The expulsions are linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and alleged attempts by India to target dissidents in Canada.

Earlier, India retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced it had withdrawn its envoy from the country, contradicting Canada's expulsion claims. This marks a significant deterioration in relations between the two Commonwealth nations.

Relations have been strained since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The accusations have intensified diplomatic clashes and stirred significant international concern over India's activities in Canada and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)