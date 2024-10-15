Left Menu

Diplomatic Turmoil: Canada-India Tensions Escalate Over Diplomatic Expulsions

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats over murder allegations against a Sikh separatist leader, leading to a significant diplomatic rift. India retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats, while Canada's Foreign Minister denied seeking confrontation despite mounting tensions. The fallout tests Canada and the U.S.'s evolving relationships with India, amidst international accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 03:14 IST
In a stark escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, on Monday. The expulsions are linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and alleged attempts by India to target dissidents in Canada.

Earlier, India retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced it had withdrawn its envoy from the country, contradicting Canada's expulsion claims. This marks a significant deterioration in relations between the two Commonwealth nations.

Relations have been strained since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The accusations have intensified diplomatic clashes and stirred significant international concern over India's activities in Canada and the U.S.

