Controversy Brews Over Forced Facebook Post in Sikh Leadership Dispute
SAD leader Paramjit Singh Sarna claims Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh's Facebook post supporting Giani Harpreet Singh was written under duress. The post condemned Giani Harpreet’s dismissal as Jathedar. Sarna alleges the Panthic convention was part of a BJP-led conspiracy against the Akali Dal, weakening its influence.
A significant controversy has erupted within Sikh leadership circles, following allegations by SAD leader Paramjit Singh Sarna. Sarna claims that a Facebook post by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, which supported Giani Harpreet Singh, was coerced.
The contentious February 13 Facebook post from Giani Raghbir Singh denounced the dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, branding the decision as 'highly condemnable' and 'unfortunate.' Sarna refused to divulge the source of his information, stating the individual requested anonymity.
Sarna alleged the recent Panthic convention, organized by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, was a strategic move orchestrated by the BJP to undermine the Akali Dal and the SGPC. Sarna further accused Giani Harpreet Singh of aligning with BJP interests, aiming to weaken the party's bargaining power.
