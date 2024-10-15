Protest Sparks Arrests Outside NY Stock Exchange
Over 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested after staging a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange, demanding an end to U.S. support for Israel's military actions in Gaza. Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace led the protest, which was met with a smaller group of pro-Israel counter-demonstrators.
Authorities detained more than 200 pro-Palestinian activists participating in a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange. The protest aimed to pressure an end to U.S. backing of Israel's military actions in Gaza, officials reported.
Organized by groups like Jewish Voice for Peace, demonstrators gathered near Wall Street chanting slogans demanding an end to genocide and expressing solidarity with Gaza. Despite the large turnout, protestors did not gain entry to the stock exchange, but some crossed a police barricade on Broad Street.
The protest focused on condemning American defense firms, and some participants vocally opposed Israeli operations in Lebanon. The event reflects growing anger over U.S. involvement following Hamas' deadly incursions. Pro-Israel counter-protesters, though fewer in number, were also present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
