Taiwan Confronts Record Surge in Chinese Military Maneuvers
Taiwan's defence ministry reported a record of 153 Chinese military aircraft activity around the island during drills labeled 'Joint Sword-2024B' by China. This increased activity follows Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's national day speech. The operations were noted around the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, raising concerns on regional stability.
Taiwan's defense ministry reported an unprecedented surge in Chinese military activity, with a record-breaking 153 aircraft detected during China's 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills, conducted as a warning against so-called 'separatist acts'.
The drills, following a controversial national day speech by Taiwan's President, included 28 aircraft crossing the central line of the Taiwan Strait, a previously respected boundary not recognized by China. Other military operations occurred near Taiwan's southeastern coast and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.
Taiwan's Premier, Cho Jung-tai, criticized the unannounced exercises for destabilizing regional peace, highlighting their impact beyond Taiwan itself, affecting international navigation rights. Taiwan maintains its claim to territorial sovereignty, asserting that only its citizens can determine their future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
