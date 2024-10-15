Taiwan Confronts Record Surge in Chinese Military Maneuvers

Taiwan's defense ministry reported an unprecedented surge in Chinese military activity, with a record-breaking 153 aircraft detected during China's 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills, conducted as a warning against so-called 'separatist acts'.

The drills, following a controversial national day speech by Taiwan's President, included 28 aircraft crossing the central line of the Taiwan Strait, a previously respected boundary not recognized by China. Other military operations occurred near Taiwan's southeastern coast and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.

Taiwan's Premier, Cho Jung-tai, criticized the unannounced exercises for destabilizing regional peace, highlighting their impact beyond Taiwan itself, affecting international navigation rights. Taiwan maintains its claim to territorial sovereignty, asserting that only its citizens can determine their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)