Diplomatic Rift: Canada and India's Diplomatic Expulsions Escalate Tensions

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats over links to the murder of a Sikh leader, prompting India to retaliate and withdraw its diplomats from Canada. This has led to a significant deterioration in relations between the two countries, characterized by accusations of espionage and criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats on Monday, including the high commissioner, linking them to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. Canada alleges a wider campaign targeting Indian dissidents within its borders. India quickly responded by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner.

This diplomatic row marks a major setback in the relations between Canada and India, countries that have shared Commonwealth ties. The conflict arises from accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who claims to possess evidence implicating Indian agents in the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Amidst these accusations, both nations have seen a withdrawal of diplomats, further widening the rift. Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, emphasized the need for accountability, while India's foreign ministry maintains that Trudeau's claims are unfounded. The situation raises significant concerns about public safety and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

