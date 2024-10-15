Tensions Resurface: South China Sea Collision Prompts Diplomatic Strain

A vessel from the Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries was reportedly sideswiped by a "Chinese maritime militia" boat during a maritime patrol near Thitu Island, escalating tensions in the contested South China Sea.

The Philippine vessel, BRP Datu Cabaylo, sustained damage but completed its mission. The encounter underscores the conflict over territorial claims that have plagued the relationship between China and the Philippines. Manila accuses Beijing of aggressive maritime tactics to assert dominance, while China maintains its ships are civilian.

This latest clash follows a call by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for accelerated talks on a code of conduct for the South China Sea, following a Southeast Asian leaders' summit. With unresolved territorial disputes, the region remains a flashpoint of international diplomatic contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)