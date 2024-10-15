Left Menu

Tensions Resurface: South China Sea Collision Prompts Diplomatic Strain

A Chinese maritime militia vessel allegedly sideswiped a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries ship during a routine patrol near Thitu Island in the South China Sea. This incident adds to a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines, highlighting ongoing tensions over territorial claims in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:00 IST
Tensions Resurface: South China Sea Collision Prompts Diplomatic Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vessel from the Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries was reportedly sideswiped by a "Chinese maritime militia" boat during a maritime patrol near Thitu Island, escalating tensions in the contested South China Sea.

The Philippine vessel, BRP Datu Cabaylo, sustained damage but completed its mission. The encounter underscores the conflict over territorial claims that have plagued the relationship between China and the Philippines. Manila accuses Beijing of aggressive maritime tactics to assert dominance, while China maintains its ships are civilian.

This latest clash follows a call by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for accelerated talks on a code of conduct for the South China Sea, following a Southeast Asian leaders' summit. With unresolved territorial disputes, the region remains a flashpoint of international diplomatic contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024