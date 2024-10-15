Left Menu

Mayawati Raises Alarm Over Bahraich's Law-and-Order Crisis

Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, voiced concerns about the deteriorating law and order in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. She urged unbiased government intervention to restore peace after a man was killed, and several were injured in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has sounded the alarm over a deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bahraich, a district in Uttar Pradesh. She highlighted the urgency of unbiased and legal actions by the government to control the escalating tensions.

In a statement shared on social media, Mayawati emphasized the importance of maintaining neutrality in governance. She remarked that keeping peace is essential across all festive and religious occasions, urging the authorities to ensure security for all citizens' lives and properties.

The unrest in Bahraich, which saw a 22-year-old fatally shot and several others injured during communal clashes at a Durga idol immersion, has led to the suspension of internet services as a preventative step.

