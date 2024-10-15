Strategic Leap: New VLF Radar Strengthens India's Maritime Defense

In a significant move to fortify India's naval communication network, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the country's second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station, located in the Damagudem forest area, Telangana.

The new installation will bolster national security, despite the ecological contention surrounding the project. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy countered claims by BRS leader K T Rama Rao, ensuring minimal tree felling and planned environmental measures.

According to officials, 2,900 acres of land were allocated for the radar with 1,500 acres preserved. The Defense Ministry committed substantial funds for reforestation, aiming to alleviate public concern and underscore the strategic necessity of the VLF station.

