Strategic Leap: New VLF Radar Strengthens India's Maritime Defense

The Defense Minister inaugurated India's second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Telangana, enhancing naval communication capabilities. While touted as crucial for national security, the project faced opposition over ecological concerns. Union Minister Reddy clarified land use, citing ecological measures and prior land approval by the Telangana government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vikarabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to fortify India's naval communication network, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the country's second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station, located in the Damagudem forest area, Telangana.

The new installation will bolster national security, despite the ecological contention surrounding the project. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy countered claims by BRS leader K T Rama Rao, ensuring minimal tree felling and planned environmental measures.

According to officials, 2,900 acres of land were allocated for the radar with 1,500 acres preserved. The Defense Ministry committed substantial funds for reforestation, aiming to alleviate public concern and underscore the strategic necessity of the VLF station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

