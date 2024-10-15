Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout Over Sikh Leader's Murder: The Bishnoi Connection

India and Canada expelled diplomats following Canadian allegations of Indian government agents' involvement in a Sikh leader's murder. The accused are linked to the criminal Bishnoi group. This group, headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, faces multiple charges in India, despite his lawyer's denials of these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:49 IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has deepened, with both nations expelling six diplomats each. This comes after Canadian authorities accused Indian intelligence agents of being tied to the 2023 murder of a Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating, alleging that Indian agents are connected to the Bishnoi group, a criminal gang orchestrated by Lawrence Bishnoi, who contests accusations of murder and extortion in over 40 cases. Meanwhile, India's National Investigation Agency describes Bishnoi's group as a crime syndicate extending across international borders.

As accusations abound, India has rejected Canadian claims, calling them baseless, and Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer continues to deny charges against him. The case has emphasized the complexity and the international reach of organized crime involving the Bishnoi group.

