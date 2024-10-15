Supreme Court Dismisses Allegations Against Former CJI Gogoi
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by litigant Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, who accused former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The court ordered his removal from the courtroom, citing a lack of substance in his case. The CJI-led bench highlighted the need for dignity in legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by a litigant leveled against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi. The bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, ordered the litigant's removal from the courtroom by security personnel. The plea, filed by Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, accused the former CJI amid claims of 'illegal termination' from service, demanding an in-house inquiry.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, on September 30, expressed strong objections to the submissions calling for an inquiry against Justice Gogoi, instructing that his name be removed from the list of parties. During Tuesday's hearing, the litigant mentioned the former CJI again, prompting the bench to warn of imposing a cost and reiterated that his case lacked substance.
The litigant argued it was an injustice, demanding justice before his death. The bench decided to dismiss the petition, instructing his removal. Previously, the CJI-led bench had stressed the importance of dignity, criticizing the filing of a PIL with a judge as a respondent. Justice Gogoi retired on November 17, 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AV-Comparatives 2024 EPR Report: A Benchmark for Cybersecurity Solutions
Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji Takes Helm as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court
Chief Justice Chandrachud Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
Epicentre of Progress: Analytica Anacon India Sets New Benchmarks
MG Windsor EV Receives Over 15,000 Bookings in 24 Hours, Setting a New Benchmark