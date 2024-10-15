Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Trade Between India and Canada Remains Resilient

Despite escalating diplomatic tensions, trade between India and Canada remains largely unaffected. Government sources assert that bilateral trade, though modest, is stable. Canadian funds may redirect through countries like Singapore. Key imports, such as lentils, can be sourced from Australia, ensuring opportunities for Indian students and professionals remain unhindered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:34 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Trade Between India and Canada Remains Resilient
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the bilateral trade and investment ties continue to remain steady, according to government sources. The trade value, although not substantial, is resilient, with options for Canadian funds to reroute through alternative countries, including Singapore, the UAE, and the US.

India, which ranks Canada as one of its primary sources of lentils, can now explore imports from Australia. Meanwhile, Indian students and professionals have viable opportunities across various countries, ensuring minimal impact from the diplomatic row.

Amid the tensions, merchandise trade between the two nations slightly increased from USD 8.3 billion in 2022-23 to USD 8.4 billion in 2023-24. Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative emphasized the need for careful management to prevent economic repercussions as the diplomatic disagreement persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024