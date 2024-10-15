Israel's Expanding Military Front: Strategic Moves Against Hezbollah
Israel is intensifying its military strategy by clearing landmines and constructing barriers on the Golan Heights, possibly expanding its conflict with Hezbollah. The country aims to secure strategic positions to reconnoitre militant activities, thwart infiltration, and disrupt arms supply routes, heightening regional tensions.
In a significant development, Israel is intensifying its military posture against Hezbollah by clearing landmines and constructing new barriers on the Golan Heights border with Syria. This action indicates a potential expansion of ground operations in a bid to secure strategic positions, according to security sources and analysts.
The move is perceived as a strategy to strike Hezbollah from farther along Lebanon's border while creating a secure buffer zone to monitor militant activities and prevent infiltration. Sources revealed Israel's groundbreaking work includes re-positioning fences towards the Syrian side and building fortifications, potentially widening the conflict with Hezbollah and its allies.
With missile exchanges ongoing between Israel and Hezbollah, bolstered by aerial strikes and naval shelling, Israel's eastern front extension aims to cut off Hezbollah's arms routes, crossing into Syria and Lebanon. This tactical advancement is seen as groundwork for a possible broader offensive, escalating regional tensions considerably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Junior doctors in West Bengal resume total 'cease work', demand state government ensures safety, security.
Haiti's Hunger Crisis: Gang Violence and Food Insecurity Escalate
West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security.
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Final Phase of J&K Assembly Elections Underway Amid Tight Security