Diplomatic Disputes: Unraveling the Bishnoi Connection

India and Canada have expelled each others' diplomats following accusations linking Indian government agents to the 2023 murder of a Sikh leader in Canada. Central to this controversy is Lawrence Bishnoi, an alleged crime syndicate leader with ties to organized crime and purported links to Indian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:01 IST
India and Canada have become embroiled in a diplomatic spat, expelling each others' diplomats in response to serious allegations. Canada's accusations against Indian government agents implicate them in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver, a charge India has dismissed as baseless.

At the center of these allegations is Lawrence Bishnoi, a figure described by India's National Investigation Agency as the leader of a trans-national crime syndicate. The Bishnoi group is a criminal gang purportedly tied to violent activities across India. Canadian authorities have specifically named this group as being linked to attacks on pro-Khalistani supporters.

While Bishnoi is currently incarcerated, questions persist about the reach of his influence from behind bars, stretching across borders to Canada. The unfolding investigations continue to capture headlines, intertwining crime, politics, and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

