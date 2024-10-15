Escalation in Gaza: Death Toll Rises Amid Israeli Military Strikes

Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians. The concentrated offensive, particularly around Jabalia, has intensified as Israeli troops engage in fierce battles with Hamas-led fighters.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israeli attacks have claimed lives across various regions, including 17 near Al-Falouja and 10 in Khan Younis. Airstrikes have also demolished homes in Gaza City and the Nuseirat camp, exacerbating civilian suffering and sparking international concern.

The United Nations has expressed alarm, suggesting that Israel may be attempting to isolate North Gaza entirely. Despite reassurances from Israeli military authorities, the situation remains dire, with shortages in medical supplies and humanitarian aid raising fears of a worsening crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)