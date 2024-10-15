Maharajganj in Tension: Communal Violence Disrupts Normalcy
Communal violence in Maharajganj, Bahraich, led to market closures and heavy police deployment. A 22-year-old was killed, and several injured during the disturbance. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects and suspended internet services to maintain order as the situation gradually returns to normal.
- Country:
- India
In Maharajganj, a town in UP's Bahraich district, life came to a standstill for the second consecutive day due to communal violence. Heavy police presence was noted, with both markets and locals staying indoors under tightened security measures.
The internet blackout cut off Maharajganj, although traffic links to Sitapur resumed as authorities worked to restore normalcy post-violence which erupted during Durga idol immersion. The clash saw one fatality, several injuries, and resulted in over 30 arrests.
Authorities, including the Additional Director General of Police, assured that heightened vigilance remains around sensitive zones. Investigations are intensifying with FIRs lodged against ten individuals involved in the violence, while the clearance of debris continues amid tense calm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
