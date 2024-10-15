Left Menu

Maharajganj in Tension: Communal Violence Disrupts Normalcy

Communal violence in Maharajganj, Bahraich, led to market closures and heavy police deployment. A 22-year-old was killed, and several injured during the disturbance. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects and suspended internet services to maintain order as the situation gradually returns to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:42 IST
Maharajganj in Tension: Communal Violence Disrupts Normalcy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharajganj, a town in UP's Bahraich district, life came to a standstill for the second consecutive day due to communal violence. Heavy police presence was noted, with both markets and locals staying indoors under tightened security measures.

The internet blackout cut off Maharajganj, although traffic links to Sitapur resumed as authorities worked to restore normalcy post-violence which erupted during Durga idol immersion. The clash saw one fatality, several injuries, and resulted in over 30 arrests.

Authorities, including the Additional Director General of Police, assured that heightened vigilance remains around sensitive zones. Investigations are intensifying with FIRs lodged against ten individuals involved in the violence, while the clearance of debris continues amid tense calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024