Massive Cocaine Seizure Linked to International Drug Syndicate Unveiled

Delhi Police, on Tuesday, announced the detainment of five individuals in connection with a recent massive cocaine seizure in the capital, transporting them from Gujarat for further questioning.

Among the suspects are three co-owners of Avkar Drugs Limited Company, believed to be integral to the drug operation, allegedly processing narcotics imported from South America.

The authorities continue to delve into the syndicate's international links, exploring potential connections to UK handlers and Dubai's premier drug operation, led by Virender Basoya.

(With inputs from agencies.)