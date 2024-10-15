Left Menu

Massive Cocaine Seizure Linked to International Drug Syndicate Unveiled

Delhi Police have detained five suspects, including three pharmaceutical co-owners, following a major cocaine seizure. Thousands of kilograms of drugs were brought from South America for purification. The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation to uncover their connections to the international drug syndicate orchestrated from Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:21 IST
Delhi Police, on Tuesday, announced the detainment of five individuals in connection with a recent massive cocaine seizure in the capital, transporting them from Gujarat for further questioning.

Among the suspects are three co-owners of Avkar Drugs Limited Company, believed to be integral to the drug operation, allegedly processing narcotics imported from South America.

The authorities continue to delve into the syndicate's international links, exploring potential connections to UK handlers and Dubai's premier drug operation, led by Virender Basoya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

