Conspiracy Unveiled: Deputy CMO's Life Threatened in Baghpat

Authorities arrested a man on Tuesday, accusing him of conspiring to murder Baghpat's Deputy Chief Medical Officer by contaminating his food with dangerous substances, including tuberculosis-infected sputum.

Deputy CMO Yashveer Singh accused TB/HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan and lab technician Mushir Ahmed of plotting the malicious act against him and his family, prompting an official police investigation.

An audio recording detailing the conspiracy surfaced, revealing attempts to manipulate a sanitation worker into implementing the scheme, which ultimately led to the filing of an FIR against the accused on October 7, according to Baghpat SHO DK Tyagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)