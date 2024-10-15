Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Deputy CMO's Life Threatened in Baghpat

A man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Baghpat's Deputy Chief Medical Officer. The suspect purportedly conspired with others to mix infected sputum and hazardous chemicals into the officer's food. An audio clip revealing the plan led to an FIR and subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:26 IST
Conspiracy Unveiled: Deputy CMO's Life Threatened in Baghpat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities arrested a man on Tuesday, accusing him of conspiring to murder Baghpat's Deputy Chief Medical Officer by contaminating his food with dangerous substances, including tuberculosis-infected sputum.

Deputy CMO Yashveer Singh accused TB/HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan and lab technician Mushir Ahmed of plotting the malicious act against him and his family, prompting an official police investigation.

An audio recording detailing the conspiracy surfaced, revealing attempts to manipulate a sanitation worker into implementing the scheme, which ultimately led to the filing of an FIR against the accused on October 7, according to Baghpat SHO DK Tyagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

