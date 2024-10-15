Bone-Setter Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Yoga Instructor

A 34-year-old bone-setter has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a married female Yoga instructor. The Mumbai Police revealed that the incident took place in Dahisar at the accused's clinic.

The accused, identified as Raees Ramzan Ahmed, allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with the complainant under the guise of examining her back pain. This encounter prompted her to abruptly leave the premises.

Subsequently, the woman approached local police authorities, resulting in a formal complaint under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Following the registration of the case, authorities took Ahmed into custody.

