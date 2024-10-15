Bone-Setter Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Yoga Instructor
A bone-setter named Raees Ramzan Ahmed has been arrested for allegedly molesting a married female Yoga instructor at his clinic in Mumbai. Ahmed inappropriately touched the woman while examining her for back pain. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, leading to his arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old bone-setter has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a married female Yoga instructor. The Mumbai Police revealed that the incident took place in Dahisar at the accused's clinic.
The accused, identified as Raees Ramzan Ahmed, allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with the complainant under the guise of examining her back pain. This encounter prompted her to abruptly leave the premises.
Subsequently, the woman approached local police authorities, resulting in a formal complaint under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Following the registration of the case, authorities took Ahmed into custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three Suspects Arrested in Woman's Murder After Police Shootout
Cambodian Journalist Arrested Amid Crackdown on Press Freedom
Chinese National Arrested in Germany for Spying Allegations
Lawyer Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Colleagues in South Goa Court
Alleged Chinese Spy Arrested in Leipzig for Passing Sensitive Information