Left Menu

Bone-Setter Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Yoga Instructor

A bone-setter named Raees Ramzan Ahmed has been arrested for allegedly molesting a married female Yoga instructor at his clinic in Mumbai. Ahmed inappropriately touched the woman while examining her for back pain. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:36 IST
Bone-Setter Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Yoga Instructor
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old bone-setter has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a married female Yoga instructor. The Mumbai Police revealed that the incident took place in Dahisar at the accused's clinic.

The accused, identified as Raees Ramzan Ahmed, allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with the complainant under the guise of examining her back pain. This encounter prompted her to abruptly leave the premises.

Subsequently, the woman approached local police authorities, resulting in a formal complaint under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Following the registration of the case, authorities took Ahmed into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024