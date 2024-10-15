Administrative Unrest: Tragedy Strikes in Kerala as Corruption Allegations Surface

A senior administrative official in Kerala was found dead following corruption allegations that emerged during his farewell event. Naveen Babu K, an Additional District Magistrate in Kannur, was discovered hanging in his residence on Tuesday morning.

The incident has sparked political uproar, with Congress leaders demanding the resignation and arrest of P P Divya, the district panchayat president who leveled corruption charges against Babu at the send-off ceremony. They claim the public humiliation led to his suicide.

Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan lamented the tragic loss and assured a thorough investigation, denying any existing corruption complaints against Babu. Meanwhile, allegations regarding a delayed approval for a petrol pump license continue to stir controversy, implicating more officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)