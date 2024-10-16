Meta Faces Legal Storm Over Teenage Mental Health Concerns

A federal judge in California has ruled that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, must face lawsuits from U.S. states accusing it of contributing to mental health issues among teenagers through its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, dismissed Meta's attempts to use federal law Section 230 as a shield from the claims made by more than 30 states.

This ruling enables the states and individual plaintiffs to gather more evidence and potentially proceed to trial, while Meta and other social media companies continue to contest the allegations.

