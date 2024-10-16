Tensions Escalate in Nuevo Laredo: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

In the wake of violent confrontations in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that three civilians, including an 8-year-old girl, died last week in shootouts involving military forces. A soldier was also killed, prompting an investigation into the incidents.

Despite the tragedy in the city, which sits across the border from Laredo, Texas, Sheinbaum emphasized the necessity of military presence to combat the local cartels, notably the Northeast Cartel, an offshoot of the infamous Zetas gang. However, questions over the militarized National Guard's conduct remain.

Critics argue the military lacks the training for civilian law enforcement, a role expanded under former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As human rights concerns mount, analysts debate the balance between national security and civil liberties in a region plagued by criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)