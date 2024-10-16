Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Odisha Village Sparks Violence

A violent clash in Odisha's Keonjhar district resulted in one death and three injuries following a longstanding rivalry. Tensions escalated when a young man was killed, prompting a violent retaliation. Police have increased their presence and arrested the primary suspect in the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:48 IST
A deadly clash erupted in Pandua village of Odisha's Keonjhar district, claiming one life and leaving three others injured due to an unresolved rivalry, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when a young man was brutally hacked to death by an individual from a rival faction, triggering further violence, police stated.

Subsequent retaliation involved setting the assailant's house ablaze and attacking his family members. Authorities have since bolstered police presence and apprehended the main suspect to manage the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

