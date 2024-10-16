Left Menu

New Multinational Team Tackles North Korean Sanctions Evasion

The United States, South Korea, and Japan have introduced the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team to oversee North Korea sanctions enforcement after Russia and China's opposition blocked U.N. activities. The initiative aims to fill the enforcement gap, involving participation from eight other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:04 IST
The United States, South Korea, and Japan have launched a new initiative, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, to address the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea. This move follows Russia and China's obstruction of similar activities at the United Nations.

The initiative was announced after Russia blocked the renewal of a U.N. panel responsible for monitoring North Korea's nuclear and missile sanctions. The new team, which includes participation from countries like Britain, France, and Germany, aims to continue the previous panel's work, including issuing regular reports.

Officials hope this team will effectively monitor North Korea, free from Moscow and Beijing's interference. Despite lacking U.N. backing, they emphasize its importance given ongoing violations of sanctions by North Korea, alongside military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

