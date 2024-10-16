Spanish Honeymooners Cautioned in Singapore Over Valencia Protest

A Spanish couple on their honeymoon in Singapore has been issued a 'stern warning' by the local police for protesting against billionaire Peter Lim's ownership of the Spanish soccer club, Valencia. The couple, whose passports were briefly seized, have since left Singapore.

The protest, classified as a 'public assembly', did not have the required permit. After reviewing the incident, the authorities, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, decided to issue a warning instead of pursuing further legal action.

Identified by media as Dani Cuesta and Mireia Sáez, the couple expressed their discontent through a banner and stickers urging Lim to relinquish control of the club, which has been struggling in Spain's La Liga under his ownership.

