Neymar's Comeback: A Journey of Resilience and Determination

Neymar recently underwent minor knee surgery, aiming to overcome his recurring pain. Despite previous setbacks, he remains hopeful for a World Cup comeback, urging Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti to consider him. His recent performances have been crucial in helping his club, Santos, avoid relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:30 IST
Neymar has taken a significant step in his career by undergoing a minor procedure on his left knee, according to a statement from his club, Santos. This comes as the 33-year-old football star attempts to alleviate the pain that has kept him out of several matches this year.

The arthroscopic surgery was conducted by Rodrigo Lasmar, who is also associated with the Brazil national team. This minimally invasive procedure addressed issues within Neymar's knee joints. Despite these setbacks, Neymar's determination to return to top form remains unshaken.

During a recent music event in Sao Paulo, Neymar expressed his aspiration to play in the World Cup once more and score in the finals. Brazil's newly appointed coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has yet to select Neymar, but the striker remains hopeful. Having returned to Santos in January, Neymar played a crucial role in helping the club avoid relegation by scoring pivotal goals in the final rounds of Brazil's Serie A.

