Diplomatic Balancing Act: Meloni Visits Middle East

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embarks on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East this Friday. Her first engagement is with King Abdallah II of Jordan in Aqaba.

Following the meeting with King Abdallah II at 1000 GMT, Meloni will travel to Lebanon.

She is scheduled to meet Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at 1430 GMT in Beirut, as part of efforts to bolster international relations.

