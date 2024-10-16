Diplomatic Balancing Act: Meloni Visits Middle East
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to visit the Middle East for crucial meetings. She will first meet King Abdallah II of Jordan in Aqaba, followed by a meeting with Lebanese Premier Najib Mikati in Beirut, aiming to strengthen diplomatic relations in the region.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embarks on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East this Friday. Her first engagement is with King Abdallah II of Jordan in Aqaba.
Following the meeting with King Abdallah II at 1000 GMT, Meloni will travel to Lebanon.
She is scheduled to meet Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at 1430 GMT in Beirut, as part of efforts to bolster international relations.
