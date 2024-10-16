Left Menu

Diplomatic Balancing Act: Meloni Visits Middle East

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to visit the Middle East for crucial meetings. She will first meet King Abdallah II of Jordan in Aqaba, followed by a meeting with Lebanese Premier Najib Mikati in Beirut, aiming to strengthen diplomatic relations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:45 IST
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Meloni Visits Middle East
meeting

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embarks on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East this Friday. Her first engagement is with King Abdallah II of Jordan in Aqaba.

Following the meeting with King Abdallah II at 1000 GMT, Meloni will travel to Lebanon.

She is scheduled to meet Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at 1430 GMT in Beirut, as part of efforts to bolster international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024