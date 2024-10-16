Governor Criticizes West Bengal Government Over RG Kar Impasse

The Governor of West Bengal, C V Ananda Bose, has expressed grave concerns regarding the state government's handling of its citizens' safety under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership. Bose alleges a failure to protect lives and properties amid ongoing unrest at the RG Kar medical college.

In light of the troubling rape-murder incident and subsequent arrest of a police officer and senior doctor, Bose condemned what he described as 'institutional criminality'. His comments spotlight rampant issues in various sectors that challenge governance standards in the state.

Bose confirmed that his office is actively intervening under India's constitutional provisions. He asserted that while Raj Bhavan's actions cannot be hindered, the responsibility ultimately rests with the state government and, specifically, the Chief Minister.

