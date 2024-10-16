Left Menu

Easter Island Battles the Plastic Tide

Easter Island confronts an overwhelming influx of plastic waste due to its location in the South Pacific Gyre. The pollution has contaminated marine life, affecting local food sources. Efforts are underway to tackle this issue, with hopes for international cooperation to reduce plastic use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:34 IST
Easter Island, a remote landmass in the Pacific, is grappling with a massive influx of plastic waste. Data reveals it receives 50 times more plastic than Chile's coasts due to the South Pacific Gyre. This gyre draws waste from regions as far as Australia and South America.

Marine biologist Moiko Pakomio highlights that the microplastics are not of local origin but primarily come from fishing vessels dumping waste into the sea. These plastics deteriorate during currents' travel, becoming microplastics, which have severely impacted local marine life.

Mayor Pedro Edmunds notes the detrimental effects on food sources, as microplastics contaminate local sea urchins and fish populations. In response, Edmunds leads initiatives to combat plastic pollution, urging global action, while acknowledging significant contamination originates from mainland Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

